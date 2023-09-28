Individual investors account for 51% of Australian Finance Group Limited's (ASX:AFG) ownership, while insiders account for 23%

Key Insights

Significant control over Australian Finance Group by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 49% of the company

Insiders have bought recently

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 51% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 23% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Australian Finance Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Australian Finance Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Australian Finance Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Australian Finance Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Australian Finance Group is not owned by hedge funds. Brett McKeon is currently the largest shareholder, with 6.0% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Lisa Bevan and Malcolm Watkins, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 6.0%. Two of the top three shareholders happen to be Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively. That is, insiders feature higher up in the heirarchy of the company's top shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO David Bailey directly holds 0.8% of the total shares outstanding.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Australian Finance Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Australian Finance Group Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$398m, and insiders have AU$92m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 51% of Australian Finance Group shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 5.1%, of the Australian Finance Group stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Australian Finance Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

