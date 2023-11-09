Individual investors account for 51% of Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited's (SGX:B61) ownership, while private companies account for 43%

Key Insights

Bukit Sembawang Estates' significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 24 shareholders own 49% of the company

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

A look at the shareholders of Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited (SGX:B61) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 51% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, private companies make up 43% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Bukit Sembawang Estates.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bukit Sembawang Estates?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Bukit Sembawang Estates does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Bukit Sembawang Estates, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Bukit Sembawang Estates. The company's largest shareholder is Singapore Investments (Pte) Limited, with ownership of 13%. With 11% and 8.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Selat (Pte) Limited and Lee Rubber Company (Pte) Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 24 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Bukit Sembawang Estates

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It appears that the board holds about S$1.9m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of S$929m. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 51% of Bukit Sembawang Estates. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 43%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Bukit Sembawang Estates better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Bukit Sembawang Estates has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

