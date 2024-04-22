Individual investors account for 51% of Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited's (SGX:B61) ownership, while private companies account for 43%

Key Insights

Bukit Sembawang Estates' significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

49% of the business is held by the top 21 shareholders

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited (SGX:B61) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 51% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And private companies on the other hand have a 43% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Bukit Sembawang Estates.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bukit Sembawang Estates?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Bukit Sembawang Estates does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Bukit Sembawang Estates' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Bukit Sembawang Estates is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Singapore Investments (Pte) Limited is the largest shareholder with 13% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 11% and 8.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 21 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Bukit Sembawang Estates

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It seems the board members have no more than S$1.8m worth of shares in the S$860m company. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 51% of Bukit Sembawang Estates shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 43%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Bukit Sembawang Estates (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

