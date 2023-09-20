Individual investors account for 52% of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's (ETR:BVB) ownership, while institutions account for 16%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 25 shareholders own 47% of the company

Institutions own 16% of Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

A look at the shareholders of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:BVB) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 52% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutions on the other hand have a 16% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien. Bernd Geske is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.2% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 8.2% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien. In their own names, insiders own €37m worth of stock in the €449m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 52% of Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 15%, of the Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 8.2% of the Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

