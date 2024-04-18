Individual investors account for 57% of Pason Systems Inc.'s (TSE:PSI) ownership, while institutions account for 43%

Key Insights

Pason Systems' significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 25 shareholders own 40% of the company

Recent sales by insiders

Every investor in Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 57% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, institutions make up 43% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Pason Systems.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pason Systems?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Pason Systems. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Pason Systems, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Pason Systems is not owned by hedge funds. FMR LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 10% of shares outstanding. Royce & Associates, LP is the second largest shareholder owning 5.7% of common stock, and Mawer Investment Management Ltd. holds about 3.5% of the company stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Pason Systems

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that Pason Systems Inc. insiders own under 1% of the company. It has a market capitalization of just CA$1.3b, and the board has only CA$2.6m worth of shares in their own names. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 57% of Pason Systems. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Pason Systems better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Pason Systems has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

