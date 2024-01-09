Individual investors account for 58% of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG's (ETR:DBAN) ownership, while insiders account for 32%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Deutsche Beteiligungs indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 42% ownership

32% of Deutsche Beteiligungs is held by insiders

Every investor in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 58% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 32% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Deutsche Beteiligungs, beginning with the chart below.

XTRA:DBAN Ownership Breakdown January 9th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Deutsche Beteiligungs?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Deutsche Beteiligungs. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Deutsche Beteiligungs' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

XTRA:DBAN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 9th 2024

Deutsche Beteiligungs is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Dirk Rossmann is the largest shareholder with 25% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.7% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 2.8% by the third-largest shareholder.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Deutsche Beteiligungs

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG. Insiders own €179m worth of shares in the €564m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 58% of Deutsche Beteiligungs. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

