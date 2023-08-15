Individual investors account for 59% of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ACHV) ownership, while institutions account for 40%

Key Insights

Significant control over Achieve Life Sciences by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 40% of the company

Recent purchases by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 59% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 40% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Achieve Life Sciences.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Achieve Life Sciences?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Achieve Life Sciences does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Achieve Life Sciences' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Achieve Life Sciences. B. Riley Capital Management, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 17% of shares outstanding. With 6.8% and 2.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Contrarian Alpha Management, LLC and Shay Capital LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Achieve Life Sciences

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$1.1m worth of the US$113m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 59% stake in Achieve Life Sciences, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Achieve Life Sciences has 3 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

