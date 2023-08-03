Individual investors account for 60% of G2 Goldfields Inc.'s (CVE:GTWO) ownership, while insiders account for 30%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in G2 Goldfields indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 15 investors have a majority stake in the company with 40% ownership

Insider ownership in G2 Goldfields is 30%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of G2 Goldfields Inc. (CVE:GTWO), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 60% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 30% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about G2 Goldfields.

Check out our latest analysis for G2 Goldfields

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About G2 Goldfields?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

G2 Goldfields already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see G2 Goldfields' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

G2 Goldfields is not owned by hedge funds. John Sheridan is currently the company's largest shareholder with 22% of shares outstanding. With 4.7% and 3.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Daniel Noone and Van Eck Associates Corporation are the second and third largest shareholders. Daniel Noone, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

Story continues

Our studies suggest that the top 15 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of G2 Goldfields

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of G2 Goldfields Inc.. Insiders have a CA$44m stake in this CA$147m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 60% of G2 Goldfields. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - G2 Goldfields has 4 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.