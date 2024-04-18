Individual investors among NGEx Minerals Ltd.'s (TSE:NGEX) largest stockholders and were hit after last week's 5.1% price drop

Key Insights

If you want to know who really controls NGEx Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NGEX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 55% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, individual investors as a group endured the highest losses last week after market cap fell by CA$88m.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of NGEx Minerals, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NGEx Minerals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

NGEx Minerals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at NGEx Minerals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NGEx Minerals is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Nemesia S.À R.L. is the largest shareholder with 37% of shares outstanding. With 1.8% and 1.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. and Jupiter Fund Management Plc are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of NGEx Minerals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in NGEx Minerals Ltd.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own CA$36m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 55% of NGEx Minerals shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 37%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

