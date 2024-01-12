Individual investors among Pyxis Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PYXS) largest shareholders, saw gain in holdings value after stock jumped 18% last week

Key Insights

Pyxis Oncology's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 45% ownership

Institutional ownership in Pyxis Oncology is 14%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 53% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, individual investors were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 18% gain.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Pyxis Oncology, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pyxis Oncology?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Pyxis Oncology. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Pyxis Oncology, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It looks like hedge funds own 7.2% of Pyxis Oncology shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Pfizer Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 13% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.2% and 6.2% of the stock. In addition, we found that Lara Sullivan, the CEO has 2.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Pyxis Oncology

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Pyxis Oncology, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$106m, and insiders have US$6.3m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 53% stake in Pyxis Oncology, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 20% of Pyxis Oncology. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Pyxis Oncology better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Pyxis Oncology you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

