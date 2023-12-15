Individual investors who hold 45% of HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) gained 757%, insiders profited as well

Key Insights

Significant control over HUB Cyber Security by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 8 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

23% of HUB Cyber Security is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 45% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Following a 757% increase in the stock price last week, individual investors profited the most, but insiders who own 23% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about HUB Cyber Security.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About HUB Cyber Security?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Since institutions own only a small portion of HUB Cyber Security, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in HUB Cyber Security. Evan Neumann is currently the company's largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.9% and 9.0% of the stock.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of HUB Cyber Security

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in HUB Cyber Security Ltd.. Insiders have a US$45m stake in this US$199m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 45% stake in HUB Cyber Security. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 16%, private equity firms could influence the HUB Cyber Security board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 13%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for HUB Cyber Security that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

