Individual investors invested in Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) up 20% last week, insiders too were rewarded

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Propel Holdings indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 11 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insiders have been buying lately

A look at the shareholders of Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 49% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While individual investors were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 20% price gain, insiders also received a 49% cut.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Propel Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Propel Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of Propel Holdings is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

Propel Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Michael Stein is currently the company's largest shareholder with 19% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 19% and 3.4% of the stock. Clive Kinross, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 11 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Propel Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Propel Holdings Inc.. Insiders own CA$225m worth of shares in the CA$459m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 49% stake in Propel Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

But to understand Propel Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Propel Holdings (including 2 which are potentially serious).

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

