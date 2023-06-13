Individual investors own 13% of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) shares but public companies control 76% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over Siemens Healthineers by public companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

76% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Siemens Aktiengesellschaft)

Institutional ownership in Siemens Healthineers is 11%

A look at the shareholders of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that public companies own the lion's share in the company with 76% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual investors on the other hand have a 13% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Siemens Healthineers.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Siemens Healthineers?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Siemens Healthineers does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Siemens Healthineers' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Siemens Healthineers. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is currently the largest shareholder, with 76% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 3.0% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 1.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Siemens Healthineers

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

With a 13% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Siemens Healthineers. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 76% of Siemens Healthineers stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Siemens Healthineers has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

