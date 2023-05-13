Individual investors own 16% of South Port New Zealand Limited (NZSE:SPN) shares but state or government control 66% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over South Port New Zealand by state or government implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The largest shareholder of the company is Southland Regional Council with a 66% stake

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in South Port New Zealand Limited (NZSE:SPN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 66% stake, state or government possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 16% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about South Port New Zealand.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About South Port New Zealand?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Less than 5% of South Port New Zealand is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in South Port New Zealand. The company's largest shareholder is Southland Regional Council, with ownership of 66%. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 5.1% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.1% by the third-largest shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of South Port New Zealand

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in South Port New Zealand Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own NZ$14m worth of the NZ$201m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 16% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 9.2%, of the South Port New Zealand stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand South Port New Zealand better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for South Port New Zealand (1 is a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

