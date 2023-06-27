Individual investors own 21% of Wasco Berhad (KLSE:WASCO) shares but private companies control 49% of the company

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Wasco Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 4 shareholders own 53% of the company

16% of Wasco Berhad is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Wasco Berhad (KLSE:WASCO) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 49% to be precise, is private companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 21% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Wasco Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Wasco Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Wasco Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Wasco Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Wasco Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Wah Seong (Malaya) Trading Company Sdn. Bhd., with ownership of 33%. With 7.0% and 6.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, Tan Kim Yeow Sendirian Berhad and Permodalan Nasional Berhad are the second and third largest shareholders.

On looking further, we found that 53% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Wasco Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Wasco Berhad. In their own names, insiders own RM48m worth of stock in the RM697m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 21% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Wasco Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 49%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Wasco Berhad (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

