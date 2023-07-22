Individual investors own 25% of Li-S Energy Limited (ASX:LIS) shares but public companies control 45% of the company

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by public companies in Li-S Energy indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 2 shareholders own 58% of the company

15% of Li-S Energy is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls Li-S Energy Limited (ASX:LIS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 45% to be precise, is public companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 25% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Li-S Energy.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Li-S Energy?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Li-S Energy. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Li-S Energy's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Li-S Energy. Our data shows that PPK Group Limited is the largest shareholder with 45% of shares outstanding. Deakin University, Endowment Arm is the second largest shareholder owning 13% of common stock, and BNNT Technology Limited holds about 4.7% of the company stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 58% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Li-S Energy

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Li-S Energy Limited. In their own names, insiders own AU$6.4m worth of stock in the AU$163m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 25% stake in Li-S Energy. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 11%, of the Li-S Energy stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 45% of Li-S Energy stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

