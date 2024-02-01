Individual investors own 26% of Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. (FRA:NVQ) shares but private companies control 56% of the company

Key Insights

Novabase S.G.P.S' significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

56% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Institutional ownership in Novabase S.G.P.S is 11%

If you want to know who really controls Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. (FRA:NVQ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 56% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 26% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Novabase S.G.P.S.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Novabase S.G.P.S?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Novabase S.G.P.S does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Novabase S.G.P.S, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Novabase S.G.P.S. HNB-SGPS, SA is currently the company's largest shareholder with 36% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 20% and 6.7% of the stock. Pedro Miguel Quinteiro de Carvalho, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Novabase S.G.P.S

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own €9.8m worth of the €138m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 26% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Novabase S.G.P.S. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 56%, of the Novabase S.G.P.S stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Novabase S.G.P.S you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

