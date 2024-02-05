Individual investors own 28% of New Zealand King Salmon Investments Limited (NZSE:NZK) shares but private companies control 51% of the company

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in New Zealand King Salmon Investments indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 58% ownership

Recent purchases by insiders

If you want to know who really controls New Zealand King Salmon Investments Limited (NZSE:NZK), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 51% to be precise, is private companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 28% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of New Zealand King Salmon Investments, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About New Zealand King Salmon Investments?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

New Zealand King Salmon Investments already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see New Zealand King Salmon Investments' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in New Zealand King Salmon Investments. Oregon Group Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 40% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.8% and 9.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 58% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of New Zealand King Salmon Investments

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in New Zealand King Salmon Investments Limited. In their own names, insiders own NZ$9.4m worth of stock in the NZ$165m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 28% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over New Zealand King Salmon Investments. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 51%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for New Zealand King Salmon Investments that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

