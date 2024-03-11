Individual investors own 29% of ALSO Holding AG (VTX:ALSN) shares but private companies control 54% of the company

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in ALSO Holding indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The largest shareholder of the company is Droege Group AG with a 54% stake

Institutional ownership in ALSO Holding is 17%

If you want to know who really controls ALSO Holding AG (VTX:ALSN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 54% to be precise, is private companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 29% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of ALSO Holding, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ALSO Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that ALSO Holding does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ALSO Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in ALSO Holding. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Droege Group AG with 54% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. With 3.2% and 2.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, J. Safra Sarasin Investmentfonds Ltd and UBS Asset Management AG are the second and third largest shareholders.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of ALSO Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

With a 29% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over ALSO Holding. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 54%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

