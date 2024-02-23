Individual investors own 30% of Zeder Investments Ltd. (JSE:ZED) shares but private companies control 49% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over Zeder Investments by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 57% ownership

Institutions own 21% of Zeder Investments

If you want to know who really controls Zeder Investments Ltd. (JSE:ZED), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 49% to be precise, is private companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 30% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Zeder Investments.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Zeder Investments?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Zeder Investments does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Zeder Investments' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Zeder Investments is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that PSG Group Ltd is the largest shareholder with 49% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.6% and 6.4% of the stock.

Story continues

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Zeder Investments

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Zeder Investments Ltd.. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It appears that the board holds about R11m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of R2.7b. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 30% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 49%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Zeder Investments (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

