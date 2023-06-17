Individual investors own 32% of Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft (VTX:LLBN) shares but state or government control 57% of the company

Key Insights

Liechtensteinische Landesbank's significant state or government ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The largest shareholder of the company is Liechtenstein with a 57% stake

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft (VTX:LLBN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 57% to be precise, is state or government. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 32% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Liechtensteinische Landesbank.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Liechtensteinische Landesbank?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Liechtensteinische Landesbank already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Liechtensteinische Landesbank's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Liechtensteinische Landesbank. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Liechtenstein with 57% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. With 5.9% and 1.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung and Credit Suisse Asset Management (Switzerland) are the second and third largest shareholders.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Liechtensteinische Landesbank

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft insiders own under 1% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own CHF6.7m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 32% stake in Liechtensteinische Landesbank. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 5.9%, of the Liechtensteinische Landesbank stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Liechtensteinische Landesbank better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Liechtensteinische Landesbank has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

