Individual investors own 33% of Mega First Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MFCB) shares but private companies control 41% of the company

Mega First Corporation Berhad's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 11 shareholders own 51% of the company

Institutional ownership in Mega First Corporation Berhad is 17%

Every investor in Mega First Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MFCB) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 41% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 33% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Mega First Corporation Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mega First Corporation Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Mega First Corporation Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Mega First Corporation Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Mega First Corporation Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Rubber Thread Industries (M) Sdn. Bhd. with 21% of shares outstanding. With 8.1% and 4.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Qingdao City Construction Investment (Group) Co.,Ltd and FMR LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Mega First Corporation Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Mega First Corporation Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM3.3b, and insiders have RM324m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 33% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 41%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Mega First Corporation Berhad you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

