Individual investors own 33% of Napier Port Holdings Limited (NZSE:NPH) shares but private companies control 56% of the company

Key Insights

Napier Port Holdings' significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

55% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Hawkes Bay Regional Investment Company Limited)

11% of Napier Port Holdings is held by Institutions

Every investor in Napier Port Holdings Limited (NZSE:NPH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 56% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 33% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Napier Port Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Napier Port Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Napier Port Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Napier Port Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Napier Port Holdings. Our data shows that Hawkes Bay Regional Investment Company Limited is the largest shareholder with 55% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. Australian Ethical Investment Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.5% of common stock, and Accident Compensation Corporation, Asset Management Arm holds about 2.0% of the company stock.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Napier Port Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Napier Port Holdings Limited in their own names. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It appears that the board holds about NZ$303k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of NZ$479m. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 33% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 56%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Napier Port Holdings that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

