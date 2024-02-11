Individual investors own 35% of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares but private companies control 57% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over Eltek by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The largest shareholder of the company is Nistec Golan Ltd. with a 57% stake

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 57% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 35% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Eltek.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eltek?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Eltek already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Eltek, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Eltek. The company's largest shareholder is Nistec Golan Ltd., with ownership of 57%. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 2.8% and 1.8% of the stock.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Eltek

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Eltek Ltd.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$3.2m worth of the US$112m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 35% stake in Eltek. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 57%, of the Eltek stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Eltek .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

