Individual investors own 39% of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) shares but private companies control 41% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over Bridgetown Holdings by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

51% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Institutional ownership in Bridgetown Holdings is 14%

Every investor in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 41% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 39% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Bridgetown Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

See our latest analysis for Bridgetown Holdings

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bridgetown Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Bridgetown Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Bridgetown Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Bridgetown Holdings. The company's largest shareholder is Bridgetown LLC, with ownership of 41%. With 6.3% and 3.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Daniel Wong and WR Berkley Corp., Asset Management Arm are the second and third largest shareholders. Daniel Wong, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

Story continues

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Bridgetown Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Bridgetown Holdings Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$20m worth of the US$310m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 39% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Bridgetown Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 41%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Bridgetown Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Bridgetown Holdings .

If you would prefer check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, backed by strong financial data.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.