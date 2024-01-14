Individual investors own 42% of Lii Hen Industries Bhd (KLSE:LIIHEN) shares but private companies control 43% of the company

Key Insights

Lii Hen Industries Bhd's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

50% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Insiders own 11% of Lii Hen Industries Bhd

If you want to know who really controls Lii Hen Industries Bhd (KLSE:LIIHEN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 43% to be precise, is private companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 42% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Lii Hen Industries Bhd.

KLSE:LIIHEN Ownership Breakdown January 14th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lii Hen Industries Bhd?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Since institutions own only a small portion of Lii Hen Industries Bhd, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

KLSE:LIIHEN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 14th 2024

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Lii Hen Industries Bhd. The company's largest shareholder is Assets Muar Sdn Bhd, with ownership of 43%. With 3.4% and 2.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Public Mutual Bhd. and Siew Toh are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Lii Hen Industries Bhd

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Lii Hen Industries Bhd. It has a market capitalization of just RM508m, and insiders have RM55m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 42% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 43%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

