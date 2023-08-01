individual investors who own 51% along with institutions invested in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw increase in their holdings value last week

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Palantir Technologies indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

38% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

10% of Palantir Technologies is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 51% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While individual investors were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 22% price gain, institutions also received a 34% cut.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Palantir Technologies, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Palantir Technologies?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Palantir Technologies. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Palantir Technologies' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Palantir Technologies is not owned by hedge funds. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 7.8% of shares outstanding. With 6.9% and 4.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, Peter Thiel and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Peter Thiel, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive. In addition, we found that Alexander Karp, the CEO has 2.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Palantir Technologies

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Palantir Technologies Inc.. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$4.4b stake in this US$42b business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 51% of Palantir Technologies. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 3.9% of Palantir Technologies. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

