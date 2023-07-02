Individual investors in New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSE:NUAG) are its biggest bettors, and their bets paid off as stock gained 14% last week

Key Insights

Significant control over New Pacific Metals by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders have been selling lately

If you want to know who really controls New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSE:NUAG), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 40% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

As a result, individual investors collectively scored the highest last week as the company hit CA$451m market cap following a 14% gain in the stock.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of New Pacific Metals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About New Pacific Metals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

New Pacific Metals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of New Pacific Metals, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

New Pacific Metals is not owned by hedge funds. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 27% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.4% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.7% by the third-largest shareholder. Rui Feng, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of New Pacific Metals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in New Pacific Metals Corp.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$451m, and insiders have CA$37m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 40% stake in New Pacific Metals. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 37% of New Pacific Metals stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with New Pacific Metals (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

