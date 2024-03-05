Individual investors who have a significant stake must be disappointed along with institutions after TeraWulf Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WULF) market cap dropped by US$93m

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in TeraWulf indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 9 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insider ownership in TeraWulf is 26%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 30% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While institutions, who own 28% shares weren’t spared from last week’s US$93m market cap drop, individual investors as a group suffered the maximum losses

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of TeraWulf.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TeraWulf?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that TeraWulf does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at TeraWulf's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in TeraWulf. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Paul Prager with 8.9% of shares outstanding. Baystreet Capital Corp is the second largest shareholder owning 7.6% of common stock, and Nazar Khan holds about 7.5% of the company stock. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Nazar Khan is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of TeraWulf

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of TeraWulf Inc.. Insiders own US$117m worth of shares in the US$455m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 30% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over TeraWulf. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 17%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand TeraWulf better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for TeraWulf (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

