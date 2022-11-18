U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

Individuals who were Incarcerated in a Provincial Adult or Youth Jail in Manitoba may be Affected by a Class Action Lawsuit

·2 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ --

Were You Incarcerated in a Provincial Adult or Youth Jail between September 12, 2006 and May 4, 2022?

A Class Action Lawsuit may affect you. Please read this carefully.

The Manitoba Court of King's Bench has decided that a class action on behalf of people who were inmates in adult and youth provincial jails in Manitoba and who:

  • Were placed in solitary confinement for prolonged periods of time (15 or more consecutive days) between September 12, 2012 and May 4, 2022;

  • Were placed in solitary confinement for any length of time as youth between September 12, 2006 and May 4, 2022; or

  • Were placed in solitary confinement for any length of time and who were diagnosed with a Serious Mental Illness (with some exclusions) between September 12, 2012 and May 4, 2022.

You have a choice of whether or not to stay in the Class.

To stay in the Class, you do not have to do anything. If money or benefits are obtained in the class action, you will be notified about how to make a claim. You will be legally bound by all orders and judgments, and you will not be able to sue Manitoba about the legal claims in this case.

If you want to remove yourself from the class action, you must submit an opt out form by February 16, 2023. Opt Out Forms are available here: www.ManitobaSegregationClassAction.ca. If you remove yourself, you cannot get money or benefits from this lawsuit if any are awarded.

The Court has appointed Koskie Minsky LLP ("Class Counsel") to represent the Class. You don't have to pay Class Counsel to participate. If they get money or benefits for the Class, they may ask for lawyers' fees and costs which would be deducted from any money obtained or to be paid separately by Manitoba.

For more information about your rights, go to www.ManitobaSegregationClassAction.ca, call toll-free 1-855-458-0290 (TTY: 1-877-627-7027) or write to Epiq Class Action Services Canada Inc., Attention: Manitoba Segregation Class Action Administrator, PO Box 507 STN B, Ottawa ON K1P 5P6, or by email at: info@ManitobaSegregationClassAction.ca.

MEDIA CONTACT: Koskie Minsky LLP, Jamie Shilton, jshilton@kmlaw.ca

 

SOURCE Koskie Minsky LLP

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/18/c7522.html

