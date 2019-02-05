Indivior Shares Plunge After Suboxone Patent Fight Setback

(Bloomberg) -- Indivior Plc shares plunged as much as 25 percent after a U.S. court ruling that may pave the way for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. and other rivals to start selling a generic version of its Suboxone film treatment for opioid addiction this month.

The company will contest the U.S. appeals court decision but said in a statement that it expects Dr. Reddy’s and Alvogen to start selling cheaper versions of Suboxone film as soon as a sales ban lapses on Feb. 11, a move that would lead its own branded product to lose as much as 80 percent of its market share within months.

Indivior has lost more than half its value since a Nov. 20 ruling that threatened its ability to maintain exclusivity for its biggest product. The stock fell as low as 84.42 pence in London trading on Tuesday.

The company is working to promote a new opioid addiction treatment called Sublocade, “which has now become more critical to the business,” said James Vane-Tempest, an analyst at Jefferies LLC in London. Mylan NV may also launch a Suboxone film generic soon, he wrote in a note to clients.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Monday denied Indivior’s request to reconsider its Nov. 20 ruling that a trial judge was wrong to block Dr. Reddy’s while a patent-infringement suit is pending. The sales ban had remained in force, however, to give Indivior time to challenge the Federal Circuit’s 2-1 decision. The mandate directing the lower court to lift the ban will be issued on Feb. 11, the appeals court said.

Suboxone Film, first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2010, is considered faster and easier to take for some patients than tablets. The tablet form of Suboxone was first approved by regulators in 2002 and is already available as a generic.

Almost 875,000 people in the U.S. received Suboxone last year, according to Indivior. The U.K.-based drugmaker reported $768 million in sales during the first nine months of the year, with the bulk coming from Suboxone.

