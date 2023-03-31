U.S. markets open in 7 hours 56 minutes

Indo-Pacific trade deal will fuel deforestation, campaigners claim

Melissa Lawford
·3 min read
Intensive palm oil production has been widely blamed for large amounts of wildlife habitat destruction. - Gavin Parsons
Britain’s biggest trade deal since Brexit faces claims of fuelling deforestation as the economy opens up to imports of Malaysian palm oil.

After an intense round of final talks in Vietnam, the UK has been accepted into the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a trade bloc that will now have a total GDP value of £11 trillion.

The UK will become the first non-founding member to join CPTPP, whose membership includes Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

The deal will open up trade relations with Malaysia and Britain has liberalised tariffs on palm oil imported from the country under the terms of the deal.

The relaxation has sparked concern among environmental campaigners as intensive palm oil production has been widely blamed for large amounts of wildlife habitat destruction.

Clare Oxborrow, senior sustainability analyst at Friends of the Earth, a campaign group, warned that the trade deal undermined the UK’s commitment to eradicating deforestation from its supply chains.

Ms Oxborrow said: “Many parts of Southeast Asia have been heavily scarred by deforestation, particularly that driven by palm oil production. With our natural world in a state of emergency, we must bring in tougher measures to ensure that products bought and sold in the UK adhere to rigorous environmental and human rights legislation.”

The UK will officially join CPTPP next year, after legislation has been passed and ratified. The Treasury estimates the deal will be worth £1.8bn a year for the economy within a decade.

Other allowances made under the terms of the deal include reduced tariffs to accommodate imports of bananas from Peru, crab sticks from Singapore, and rice from Vietnam.

Joining CPTPP will bring new opportunities for dairy farmers by granting new access to Canada, Mexico and Japan, as well as the car sector and Britain’s digital industries.

Negotiations began in June 2021, and involved five rounds of talks, with more than 150 delegates meeting for the final round in Vietnam.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “We are at our heart an open and free-trading nation, and this deal demonstrates the real economic benefits of our post-Brexit freedoms.”

Mr Sunak added: “Joining the CPTPP trade bloc puts the UK at the centre of a dynamic and growing group of Pacific economies, as the first new nation and first European country to join. British businesses will now enjoy unparalleled access to markets from Europe to the south Pacific.”

Almost all UK goods exported to CPTPP countries will have zero tariffs, including major export industries such as cheese, cars, chocolate, machinery, gin and whisky.

The services sector will also benefit from reduced red tape and greater access to growing markets.

More economies are likely to join the bloc, meaning the UK will gain access to new markets. Costa Rica, Uruguay and Ecuador have applied to join CPTPP, while Thailand and South Korea have expressed interest.

Looking further ahead, it is feasible that the US could join. It was previously a member of an earlier iteration of the bloc, but withdrew under Donald Trump in 2017.

China also applied to CPTPP in 2021 but several members – notably Australia, Canada and Japan – have publicly rebuffed its hopes of accession.

