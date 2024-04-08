Indofood Agri Resources (SGX:5JS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of IDR0.008

Indofood Agri Resources Ltd.'s (SGX:5JS) investors are due to receive a payment of IDR0.008 per share on 28th of May. This means the annual payment will be 2.7% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Indofood Agri Resources' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Indofood Agri Resources was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 56.0% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 0.001% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of IDR46.54 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of IDR93.97. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.3% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Indofood Agri Resources has grown earnings per share at 56% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Indofood Agri Resources Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in Indofood Agri Resources stock. Is Indofood Agri Resources not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.