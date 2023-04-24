Indonesia Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Report 2022-2028 Featuring Biznet, DCI, DTP, Elitery, EDGE DC, IndoKeppel, Indosat Ooredoo, IDC, NTT, Princeton Digital, SpaceDC, Telkom
DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Indonesia data center market size will witness investments of USD 3.07 billion by 2028 from $2.12 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period.
This report analyses the Indonesia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The government of Indonesia is taking several initiatives for the country's digital transformation. According to the Ministry of Communication and Informatics, the digital transformation strategy of Indonesia focuses on around ten sectors, such as government digitization, digital health, digital education, industrial digitization, and others.
The government provides tax incentives to boost the digital economy and promote data localization in the country. Tax exemptions depend on the investment period. For instance, if an investor invests over USD 2.10 billion in Indonesia, they will receive a tax reduction of up to 100% for around 20 years.
Regarding sustainability, the country aims to accelerate renewable energy production and contribute around 48% of renewable power to the total electricity by 2021-2030. Also, under the national electricity plan, the country aims to generate around 23% of the electricity from renewable energy sources by 2025. The government of Indonesia has set targets to achieve net zero emissions in the country by 2060.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Jakarta is the major city and economic capital of Indonesia, and the city is witnessing the majority of data center developments. It offers advantages such as strong connectivity, high skilled workforce, and free trade zones. Followed by Batam and West Java are emerging as the primary data center destinations for investors in the Indonesia data center market.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Indonesia colocation market revenue.
An assessment of the data center investment in Indonesia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
A detailed study of the existing Indonesia data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Indonesia
Data center colocation market in Indonesia
The Indonesian market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
Forecast Period
2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$2128 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
$3065 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
6.2 %
Regions Covered
Indonesia
Major Vendors
IT Infrastructure Providers
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Fujitsu
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Huawei Technologies
Hitachi Vantara
IBM
Inspur
Juniper Networks
Lenovo
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
Aesler Group International
AO
Arkonin
Asdi Swasatya
Aurecon
AWP Architects
Beca
Cundall
Barry-Wehmiller Design Group
DSCO Group
Leighton Asia
NTT Facilities
Obayashi Corporation
Parker van den Bergh
PT PP
Ramboll
Sarana Multi Infrastructure
Tetra
Turner & Townsend
Vale Architects
WT
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB
Caterpillar
Cummins
Cyber Power Systems
Delta Electronics
Eaton
Fuji Electric
HITEC Power Protection
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Piller Power Systems
Rolls-Royce
Rittal
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Vertiv
Data Center Investors
Biznet Data Center
DCI Indonesia
DTP
Elitery
EDGE DC
IndoKeppel Data Centres
Indosat Ooredoo
IDC Indonesia
NTT Global Data Centers
Princeton Digital Group
SpaceDC
Telkom Indonesia
New Entrants
BDx
Data Center First
Digital Edge DC
Edge Centres
EdgeConneX
Equinix
Evolution Data Centres
GDS Services
K2 Data Centres
MettaDC
Minoro Energi Indonesia
Pure Data Centres Group
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
The segmentation includes:
IT Infrastructure
Servers
Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
Switches & Switchgears
PDUs
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
Racks
Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH Units
Chiller Units
Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
Other Cooling Units
General Construction
Core & Shell Development
Installation & commissioning Services
Engineering & Building Design
Fire Detection & Suppression
Physical Security
DCIM
Tier Standard
Tier I & Tier II
Tier III
Tier IV
Geography
Jakarta
West Java
Other Cities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oe6ows
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indonesia-data-center-market-investment-analysis--growth-report-2022-2028-featuring-biznet-dci-dtp-elitery-edge-dc-indokeppel-indosat-ooredoo-idc-ntt-princeton-digital-spacedc-telkom-301805204.html
SOURCE Research and Markets