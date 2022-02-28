U.S. markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

Indonesia Diesel Genset Market to Hit $504.5 Million Value by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The estimated Indonesian diesel genset market 2021 value was $339.9 million, and it will reach $504.5 million by 2030, at a 4.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence. The key reason behind it would be the high frequency of power outages in the country owing to its poor grid infrastructure and high incidence of natural calamities, such as earthquakes, incessant rain and flood, and volcanic eruptions.

P&amp;S Intelligence Logo
P&S Intelligence Logo

For instance, during February–April 2021, certain parts of Indonesia were ravaged by floods and rain, which led to a massive power outage. Moreover, the country faces a critical shortage of coal, with mining firms deliberately not meeting their targets to supply 25% of the output to domestic power plants. Further, the government estimated in May 2021 that across the country, 500,000 households were still without a grid connection.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/indonesia-diesel-generator-set-market-outlook/report-sample

Key Findings of Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Report

  • Till now, gensets with a power rating of 5 to 75 kVA have witnessed the highest sales (in terms of volume) due to their lower prices and popularity in small industries, residential facilities, telecom towers, commercial complexes, restaurants, and hotels.

  • However, high-power variants are now beginning to trend in the Indonesian diesel genset market because the government is strongly focusing on the development of industrial and social infrastructure.

  • For instance, the National Medium-Term Development Plan (2020–2024) entails a spending of $412 billion for the construction of highways, buildings, roads, ports, and refineries, thereby driving the demand for gensets for powering construction equipment.

  • Among the residential, industrial, and commercial sectors, the industrial sector will most rapidly increase the procurement of such power production systems in the country in the coming years.

  • In this regard, the Making Indonesia 4.0 initiative, which aims to make the country a global manufacturing hub, will be a key Indonesian diesel genset market growth driver.

  • In the same way, the high population of the country has made the residential sector the greatest user of gensets. This is also attributed to the large number of people who don't have grid connections, thus depend on gensets.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, diesel genset sales dropped massively in the country because of the closure of major industrial and commercial spaces and challenges in the import of these systems and their components. However, as the lockdowns have now been lifted, economic activity is resurging. Moreover, on January 12, 2022, the country lifted the ban on the arrival of people from overseas, which is a positive sign for its tourism sector.

Browse detailed report on Indonesia Diesel Generator Set Market Size and Growth Forecast to 2030

This presents major opportunities for key Indonesian diesel genset market players, such as Cummins Inc., DEUTZ AG, Caterpillar Inc., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., KOHLER Co., Rolls-Royce plc, Aksa Power Generation, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Anticipating the eventual reopening of the economy, many of them had already started launching new products in 2021.

Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on Power Rating

  • 5 kVA–75 kVA

  • 76 kVA–375 kVA

  • 376 kVA–750 kVA

  • Above 750 kVA

Based on Application

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Residential

Browse More Related Reports

Global Diesel Generator Set Market - Geographically, the Asia-Pacific diesel generator set market accounted for the largest share in 2019, due to the large number of installation of low-power gensets in telecom towers, rise in construction activities, and largescale adoption of these systems in the residential and commercial industries in the region.

Diesel Generator Set Market in U.S. - The U.S. diesel generator set market will grow at a 7.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, to reach $3,797.6 million by 2030 from $2,187.4 million in 2019.

Diesel Genset Market in India - The Indian diesel genset market value stood at $816.0 million in 2021, and it is predicted to surge to $1,831.2 million by 2030. The market will progress at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indonesia-diesel-genset-market-to-hit-504-5-million-value-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301491233.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

