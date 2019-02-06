Indonesia’s Economy Shows Resilience as GDP Beats Forecasts

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s economy grew faster than economists expected last quarter, showing resilience in the face of a series of interest-rate hikes and weaker global demand.

Gross domestic product rose 5.18 percent in the fourth quarter from a year ago, compared with the 5.1 percent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. That took expansion for the whole year to 5.17 percent, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

Key Insights

Growth in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy has been hovering around 5 percent since 2016, with consumer spending struggling to pick up and investment remaining subduedThe government is projecting growth of 5.3 percent this year, while Bank Indonesia expects the economy to expand between 5 percent and 5.4 percent. That’s still well below the 7 percent target set by President Joko Widodo when he took office in 2014Household consumption, which rose 5.08 percent in the fourth quarter from a year ago, got a boost from the government’s cap on energy prices and cash handouts, helping to offset the impact of six interest rate hikes since MayLast quarter’s GDP growth also got a boost from exports, which rose 4.33 percent from a year ago, and investment, up 6.01 percent

Get More

Compared with the previous quarter, GDP fell 1.69 percent, better than the median estimate for a 1.75 percent contractionClick here for a summary fourth quarter GDP

(Updates with details in key insights section.)

--With assistance from Rieka Rahadiana.

To contact the reporters on this story: Tassia Sipahutar in Jakarta at ssipahutar@bloomberg.net;Viriya Singgih in Jakarta at vsinggih@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net;Thomas Kutty Abraham at tabraham4@bloomberg.net

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.