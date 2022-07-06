Indonesia Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 44% Through 2026

Company Logo

Dublin, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market Outlook to 2026: Driven by Influx of Investment from Abroad Coupled With Increasing Focus on Emission Control" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue of EV Charging Equipment market grew at a CAGR of 499% during 2017 to 2021, witnessing a growth rate of 901% in 2020 from 2019 and 180% in 2021 from 2020 and Charging Equipment Revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44% from 2022 to 2026.



Overview of Electric Vehicle Industry in Indonesia

Indonesia is the fourth largest country in the world, with a population of nearly 250 million people. With fast economic growth and rapid urbanization in Indonesia, it is projected that more people will acquire a personal vehicle for mobility. The transportation sector is one of the most significant contributors to CO2 emissions in Indonesia, second to the industrial sector.

In 2019, Presidential Regulation Number 55 Year 2019 regarding the Acceleration Program for Battery Electric Vehicles for Road Transportation was enacted. This regulation acts as the legal umbrella for Indonesian electric vehicle development and creates a domino effect for several ministries to start electric vehicle (EV) projects in Indonesia. The Battery Electric Vehicles sales grew at a CAGR of 719% during 2017 and 2021.



Overview of Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Industry in Indonesia

With the fast economic growth of 5% in 2019, which is predicted to rebound in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the high urbanization rate, it is expected that the necessity for convenient mobility will surge. In June 2021, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources mentioned an ambitious national target requiring that only electric motorcycles be sold from 2040 forward and that all vehicles sold from 2050 be Evs.



Competitive Landscape in Indonesia EV Charging Market

Currently, the competition in the EV Charging Space in Indonesia is monopolistic in nature, with PLN being designated the responsibility of constructing and monitoring SPKLU's throughout the country. Private players are looking forward to expanding their operations in Indonesia, but are not doing so due to unaddressed concerns regarding the profitability of EV charging operations, tightly regulated electricity tariffs, etc.



Drivers and Impediments to growth

Plenty of nickel reserves in Indonesia gives natural advantage for battery manufacturing, which is one of the most essential components of an EV. Tax Reductions, Fiscal Incentives, and Tax Holiday given by government of Indonesia increases the opportunities for EV manufacturers.

Despite growing development of public transport infrastructure, ownership of personal transportation is still favored by most Indonesians and 70% of the people are willing to own an EV. Indonesia provides cheapest electricity in the region. Compared to the price of petroleum at around USD 0.9/L, electricity in Indonesia only costs for USD 0.1/kwh. This can give future EV users great economic benefits, which could also be the main driver for EV to further develop in Indonesia.



Key Segments Covered in Indonesia EV Charging Equipment Industry

EV Charging Market Size by

Revenue

Number of charging stations

Indonesia EV Charging Equipment Industry By

Type of Chargers

Type of Charging

Type of Vehicle

Geographic Demand

Type of Manufacturer

Sales Channels

Product Analysis

4W Chargers

2W Chargers

Charging Stations

Pricing Analysis

4W Chargers pricing

2W Chargers pricing

Charging Stations pricing

Key Target Audience

Electricity Supplier

EV Manufacturers

EV Charging Equipment Manufacturers

EV Charging System Operator

Demand side Transport Operators

Government Bodies

Time Period Captured in the Report

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026F

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview of EV Charging Industry in Indonesia

2.1. Overview of the Indonesian EV Market

2.2. Overview of EV Adoption in Indonesia

2.3. Overview of the Indonesian EV Charging Market

2.4. EV Charging Infrastructure Value Chain

2.5. Ecosystem of Major Entities in EV Charging Equipment Market

2.6. Difference between SPKLU and SPBKLU

2.7. Business Models of SPKLU



3. Market Size of EV Charging Industry



4. Market Segmentation of EV Charging Equipment Industry in Indonesia



5. Industry Analysis of the Indonesia EV Market

5.1. Trends in Indonesian EV Market

5.2. Issues and Challenges in the Indonesian EV Market

5.3. SWOT Analysis of Indonesian EV Market

5.4. Government Regulations

5.5. Growth Drivers of the Indonesian EV Market



6. Product Analysis

6.1. Type of EV Charging Station

6.2. Type of Plugs

6.3. Description of Plug Socket-Outlets

6.4. Description of EV Charging Types by Output Current

6.5. Description of general standards of charging

6.6. Charging Stations Infrastructure in Indonesia



7. Pricing Analysis



8. Competitive Analysis of the Indonesia EV Market



9. Case Study

9.1. Case study of PLN

9.2. Case study of EESL

9.3. Case study of Alfen



10. Future Outlook and Projections of the Industry, till 2026



11. Analyst Recommendations



12. Research Methodology



Companies Mentioned

Delta

ABB

Schneider Electric

Powerindo

Bambang Djaja

Phihong

ANS EVSE

