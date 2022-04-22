Indonesia Elevator & Escalator Market Report 2022
Indonesia elevator and escalator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.01%.
This report considers the present scenario of the Indonesia elevator and escalator market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2024.
The study covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It covers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. The study profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating globally.
Due to increased urbanisation and population expansion, the residential and public transit segments are the leading and second fastest expanding segments, respectively. After China and Japan, Indonesia has the third-largest share of urban land in East Asia.
In Indonesia, a series of breakdowns happened on a Hitachi elevator at Monumen Nasional (Monas), such incidents highlight the increasing demand for maintenance in elevators and escalators.
The market is highly competitive characterized by the presence of several OEMs including KONE, Otis, Hyundai Elevator, TK Elevator Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, Schindler, Fujitec, Kohler, CANNY Elevator Co. and others.
Key Highlights
In 2017, the Indonesian government launched the "100 Smart Cities Movement," a digitalization initiative. For 200 million Singapore dollars (USD 149 million), Mitsubishi Corp. will add an urban development project to its smart city initiative near Jakarta, picturing residential and commercial zones developed on six hectares around a railway station.
After China and Japan, Indonesia has the third-largest share of urban land in East Asia. Between 2000 and 2010, Indonesia's urban land rose by 1.1% every year, from around 8,900 square kilometers to 10,000 square kilometers. It is the largest increase in the absolute amount of urban land after China.
In Asia, Indonesia has the cheapest real estate. Jakarta's commercial area has a price per square meter that is 20% cheaper than Hanoi's and 55% less than Bangkok's.
The major skyscraper infrastructure project, Thamrin Nine Tower 1, will be the tallest skyscraper in Indonesia, standing at 333.5 m with 70 stories, leading to the demand for elevators and escalators in Indonesia.
Key Vendors
KONE
Mitsubishi Electric
Hitachi
TK Elevator
Hyundai Elevator
Otis
Fujitec
Schindler
KOHLER Elevator GmbH
CANNY Elevator Co., Ltd
Other Prominent Vendors
Kunshan Hualong Elevator
SJEC
Suzhou Jiude Electrical & Mechanic Technology
Shenyang Yuanda Intellectual Industry
IFE Elevators
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 Introduction
Market Scope
Market Snapshot of Elevators
Market Snapshot of Escalators
Executive Summary
Section 2 Indonesia Elevators Market
Future Outlook: Indonesia Elevators Market, by Volume
Indonesia Elevators Market, by Volume
Indonesia Elevators Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units)
Indonesia Elevators Market- by Segments
Indonesia Elevators Market, by Type
Hydraulic and Pneumatic, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
Machine Room Traction, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
Machine Room Less Traction, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
Others, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
Indonesia Elevators & Escalators Market by Carriage Type
Passenger, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
Freight, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
Indonesia Elevators Market by Persons
2-15 Persons, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
16-24 Persons, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
25-33 Persons, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
34 Persons and Above, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
Indonesia Elevators Market by End-users
Commercial, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
Residential, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
Industrial, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
Others, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
Section 3 Indonesia Escalators Market
Future Outlook: Indonesia Escalators Market, by Volume
Indonesia Escalators Market, by Volume
Indonesia Escalators Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
Indonesia Escalators Market- by Segments
Indonesia Escalator Market by Type
Parallel, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
Multi-Parallel, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
Walkway, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
Crisscross, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
Indonesia Escalator Market by End-users
Commercial, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
Public Transit, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
Others, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019-2028
Section 4 Indonesia Elevators & Escalators Market, by Service (Maintenance & Modernization)
Section 5 Geographic Analysis
Section 6 Advantages, Policies, Export & Import
Section 7 Market Dynamics
Section 8 Technological Development
Section 9 Competitive Landscape
Major Vendors
Other Prominent Vendors
Section 10 Report Summary
Key Insights
List of Abbreviations
Section 11 Appendix (Definition, Inclusions & Exclusions)
