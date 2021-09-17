Indonesia Energy Corporation to Present at Alliance Global Partners Energy Conference on Tuesday September 21st

U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

JAKARTA, INDONESIA and DANVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / IndonesiaEnergy Corporation (NYSE American:INDO) ("IEC"), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia, today announced that it will be presenting all day at the Alliance Global Partners Virtual Energy Conference on September 21, 2021 in a format using pre-scheduled private meetings. During the meetings, IEC President Frank Ingriselli will provide updates on IEC's operations, including its recent two back-to-back oil discoveries on its Kruh Block located on the Island of Sumatra in Indonesia.

To find out more about this conference, please visit the Alliance Global Partners website where a link is located to register. https://www.allianceg.com/events

The recently updated IEC presentation (which will be used during this conference), a video clip of the Kruh 26 well being drilled, and a link to a just published research report are all available on the IEC website: www.indo-energy.com

Readers are cautioned that all reports on IEC prepared by analysts represent the views of such analysts only and are not necessarily those of IEC. IEC is not responsible for the content or accuracy of any information provided by analysts.

About Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited
Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American:INDO) is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in Indonesia. IEC's principal assets are its Kruh Block (63,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Sumatra in Indonesia and its Citarum Block (1,000,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Java in Indonesia. IEC is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia and has a representative office in Danville, California. For more information on IEC, please visit www.indo-energy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this press release and in the presentation referenced herein of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited ("IEC") and its representatives and partners that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Acts"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "estimates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "on-track", "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Acts and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Acts. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the IEC's control, that could cause actual results (including the results of IEC's drilling and exploration activities as referenced herein and in the presentation referenced herein) to materially and adversely differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed on May 17, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies are of such documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. IEC undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:
Frank C. Ingriselli
President, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited
Frank.Ingriselli@Indo-Energy.com

SOURCE: Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664461/Indonesia-Energy-Corporation-to-Present-at-Alliance-Global-Partners-Energy-Conference-on-Tuesday-September-21st

