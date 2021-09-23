U.S. markets open in 8 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.25
    +10.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,230.00
    +101.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,188.75
    +25.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.90
    +9.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.38
    +0.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.50
    -14.30 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.31 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1712
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    -1.3240 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.87
    -24.36 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3636
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8150
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,135.49
    +2,038.04 (+4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.69
    +69.21 (+6.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Indonesia Finance Minister warns of ripple effect from China's Evergrande debt woes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani wearing a protective mask reacts during an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities are monitoring the financial market situation in China, finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Thursday, and warned that property firm China Evergrande's debt woes could affect the world's economy.

"We see a new risk to the financial system stability in China," she told a news conference.

"They are going through a situation that is not easy and could have an extraordinary ripple effect not just for China's domestic economy, but also the world's. So we have to be careful."

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • China Evergrande chairman says to ensure home deliveries and wealth products redemption

    Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group said it held an internal meeting late on Wednesday night, in which its chairman urged company executives to ensure the quality delivery of properties and redemption of wealth management products. There is mounting political pressure on the company to act as homebuyers and retail investors grow increasingly angry of having sunk their savings in the properties and wealth management products of highly indebted Evergrande. With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet its debt obligations and investors worry that the rot could spread to creditors including banks in China and abroad.

  • China Stocks From Property to Tech Jump as Evergrande Hopes Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Beaten-down Chinese shares from property developers to tech giants and casinos advanced on Thursday amid hopes that China Evergrande Group is making progress in dealing with payment deadlines.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel’

  • China Banks Try to Reassure Investors Over Evergrande Exposure

    Sep.22 -- China banks are trying to reassure investors over their Evergrande exposure. Some lenders already started taking steps to reduce that risk. Bloomberg’s Charlie Zhu reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • U.S. business optimism in China rebounds to pre-trade war levels -survey

    U.S. companies' optimism about business conditions in China has recovered to hit three-year highs even though the firms have reservations about Beijing's COVID-19 policy, an annual survey showed on Thursday. Beijing's wide-ranging crackdown on companies has also unnerved U.S. firms, an American industry lobby executive said. The American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, which conducted the survey with consultancy PwC China, attributed the renewed optimism to rising revenues as well as ebbing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic in China, which has largely gotten control over its spread with a zero-tolerance policy.

  • Why the Evergrande Crisis Will Ripple Throughout China’s Economy, According to Harvard Economist

    The Chinese growth model is dependent on producing real estate, and Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff has been warning about the dangers of such reliance.

  • The hidden meaning behind the Evergrande blow up: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

  • European Businesses Urge China to Open Up, Avoid ‘Inward’ Turn

    (Bloomberg) -- European businesses in China urged the country to steer away from what they see as an “inward” turn of the economy to achieve self-sufficiency, which has impeded their operations and prospects.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. CDC advisers could vote on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster on Thursday

    A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel could vote on the use of a third shot of Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, an agency official said at a public meeting of the panel on Wednesday. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is meeting on Sept 22-23 to weigh which populations would most benefit from a third shot as it awaits a decision on authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer has asked the FDA to approve the third shot for all people aged 16 and over, but a panel of outside advisors to the FDA last Friday said there was only evidence for a shot being needed by people aged 65 and older.

  • Asian markets inch higher after Fed indicates easing is coming

    Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year.

  • 800,000 customers hit as Avro Energy and Green go bust

    Taxpayer-funded deal to curb CO2 shortage averts food industry crisis Putin's iron grip on energy leaves Europe increasingly vulnerable FTSE 100 rebounds 1.5pc, above 7,000; US stocks rise Jeremy Warner: Energy crisis exposes deep flaws in Britain's 'seat of the pants' economy Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Alaska, overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, adopts crisis standards for hospitals

    Alaska, which led most U.S. states in coronavirus vaccinations months ago, took the drastic step on Wednesday of imposing crisis-care standards for its entire hospital system, declaring that a crushing surge in COVID-19 patients has forced rationing of strained medical resources. Governor Mike Dunleavy and health officials announced the move as the tally of newly confirmed cases statewide reached another single-day record of 1,224 patients amid a wave of infections driven by the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant among the unvaccinated. Idaho, another one of several largely rural states where COVID-19 cases have overwhelmed healthcare systems in recent weeks, activated its own crisis-care standards statewide last Thursday, citing a spike in hospitalizations that "has exhausted existing resources."

  • Ex-Goldman, Morgan Stanley Execs Join Crypto Unicorn

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley executives have joined a crypto-trading platform started by their peers, part of a growing cohort of Wall Street veterans betting on the volatile world of digital assets.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisi

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies As Fed Meeting Walks This Line; 5 Stocks Flash Buys

    The market rally rebounded as the Fed was both dovish and hawkish. Nvidia led stocks flashing buy signals.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2021

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • The stock market would plunge 33% if the government defaults: Moody's

    Let the dire warnings on the stock market should the government default on its obligations begin.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Gives Up Early Gains

    The British pound rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday but gave up gains to show signs of exhaustion again. That being said, the market is likely to see another attempt at the support level.

  • Fed projects six to seven rate hikes by end of 2024

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung breaks down the Fed’s decisions from its September FOMC meeting.

  • Debt Default Could Cost US Households $15 Trillion: Analysis

    With Republicans vowing to reject any bipartisan effort to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, and Democrats sticking to their plan to address the limit through a bill that requires support from both parties, the threat of default on U.S. payment obligations now looms over the economy – a scenario that could cause an immediate and deeply painful recession, according to a new report from Moody’s Analytics. In their analysis, Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi and co-author Bernard Yaros found that

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen urges Irish finance minister to take global tax deal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Paschal Donohoe, the finance minister of low-tax Ireland, to take a "once in a generation opportunity" for a global deal that would stop a race to the bottom on corporate tax rates, the Treasury said on Wednesday. Despite pressure from Yellen and European Union officials, Ireland has not wavered in its opposition as an October deadline approaches to finalize a deal for a global minimum tax of at least 15% -- well above Ireland's 12.5% rate.

  • Fed opens overnight repo spigot as Wall Street stares down barrel of U.S. debt-ceiling fight

    Demand for the Federal Reserve's overnight reverse repo facility touched a new record of $1.28 trillion on Wednesday, a day before caps for each counterparty will be doubled to $160 billion a day.