Indonesia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $2.42 Billion from $1594 Million in 2021

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Indonesia's gift card industry is expected to grow by 13.3% on annual basis to reach US$1807.4 million in 2022

Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Indonesia remains strong. The gift card industry in Indonesia is expected to grow steadily in H1 2022 and record a strong growth in H2 2022.

The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 7.7% during 2022-2026. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$1594.6 million in 2021 to reach US$2429.2 million by 2026.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2017-2026) for gift cards and incentive cards in Indonesia.

  • Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

  • Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in Indonesia: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

  • Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

  • Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels - online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.

Scope

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

  • Salim Group

  • Trans Retail Indonesia PT

  • Matahari Putra Prima Tbk PT

  • Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk PT

  • Delhaize Group Sa

  • Kompas Gramedia Group

  • Ace Hardware Corp

Total Spend on Gifts in Indonesia

  • By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

  • By Product Categories (13 Segments)

  • By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Indonesia

  • Gross Load Value

  • Transaction Value

  • Unused Value

  • Average Value Per Transaction

  • Transaction Volume

  • Average Value of Card Purchased

  • Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Indonesia

  • Retail Consumer

  • Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Indonesia

  • By Retail Consumer

  • By Retail Purchase Occasion

  • By Corporate Consumer

  • By Corporate Purchase Occasion

  • By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Indonesia

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion1. Festivals & Special Celebration Days
    2. Milestone Celebration
    3. Self-Use
    4. Other

  • Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Indonesia

  • Consumer Purchase Behaviour

  • Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

  • Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

  • Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Indonesia

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion
    1. Employee Incentive
    2. Sales Incentive
    3. Consumer Incentive

  • By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Indonesia

  • Food & Beverage

  • Health, Wellness & Beauty

  • Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

  • Books & Media Products

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Toys, Kids, and Babies

  • Jewelry

  • Sporting Goods

  • Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

  • Travel

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Indonesia

  • Ecommerce & Department Stores

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Specialty Stores

  • Health & Wellness

  • Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Indonesia

  • Gift Card Online Sales

  • Gift Card Offline Sales

  • 1st Party Sales

  • 3rd Party Sales

  • Sales Uplift

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vl5ttp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indonesia-gift-card-and-incentive-card-market-report-2022-market-to-reach-2-42-billion-from-1594-million-in-2021--301642844.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

