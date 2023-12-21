Indonesia Holds Rate Steady to Keep Currency, Prices in Check

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a second straight meeting, extending its pause to maintain price and rupiah stability.

Bank Indonesia’s decision to keep the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 6% on Thursday was expected by all 29 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. It was also in line with Governor Perry Warjiyo’s signal in late November that the central bank will likely maintain borrowing costs at a four-year high for some time.

The monetary authority, along with central banks in neighboring Philippines and Australia, have extended their rate pause as inflationary pressures subsided. The recent signal from the US Federal Reserve that it’s pivoting toward easing has also driven funds into emerging-market assets and buoyed currencies like the rupiah.

Still, Warjiyo may need to keep a watchful eye on exchange-rate volatility as dwindling exports widen the current-account deficit and global rate expectations diverge. Any setback to the US easing signal could reverse capital flows and heap pressure on the rupiah, especially with an upcoming election season when the currency historically weakens.

BI is also keeping an eye on rising food costs that have spurred volatile inflation to rise the fastest in nine months. That took November inflation to 2.86%, further above the midpoint of the central bank’s new target range of 1.5%-3.5% for 2024. Price pressures may pose a threat to the already slowing growth of domestic demand in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

Warjiyo said the central bank expects the pace of global economic expansion moderating to 2.8% next year from an estimated 3% this year. Other key points from his briefing:

The bank maintained its economic growth forecast for Indonesia at between 4.5%-5.3% this year, and 4.7%-5.5% in 2024, while the estimate for price gains in the current year was retained at 2%-4%

The bank will strengthen monetary policy mix and synergy with the government to ensure inflation remains within target in 2024-2025

Current account is seen moving between a surplus of 0.4% of gross domestic product to a deficit of 0.4% GDP this year

The bank will remain watchful of the rupiah, Warjiyo said, adding that the local currency remains manageable in line with easing uncertainty

Loan growth in November was at 9.74%, the fastest pace since March, with demand supported by trade and social services sector

