Indonesia’s Jababeka Extends Maturity on $266 Million of Debt

Harry Suhartono and Claire Jiao
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka secured the backing of creditors to exchange nearly 90% of its $300 million of debt due in 2023 for new bonds, a step S&P Global Ratings had characterized as “tantamount to a default” due to the proposed terms.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The junk-rated company said investors offered up 2023 notes with an aggregate principal of $265.5 million to be exchanged for new bonds maturing in 2027. Bond holders who didn’t participate in the swap are expected to still receive a payout next year.

The company runs an industrial complex east of Jakarta about the size of Manhattan, and its plan to exchange its bonds is evidence of the mounting difficulties faced by real estate firms across Asia as interest rates rise. Korea’s credit market seized up in October after a developer defaulted on its debt, while in Vietnam the sector has been the target of a regulatory crackdown.

The Indonesian builder sold the 6.5% bonds in 2016 to raise money for general corporate purposes, with ambitious plans to build industrial cities and tourist resorts across the country. But some of those projects were derailed by the pandemic and a 2018 tsunami.

The price of Jababeka’s 2023 bond has dropped by more than a third this year. It was up 0.4 cents to 60.515 cents on the dollar on Friday.

“While this is positive news for borrowers in real estate sector that need to refinance or extend debt, this may not necessarily signal improving confidence among investors,” said Edward Ariadi Tanuwijaya, head of research at Korea Investment & Sekuritas Indonesia.

Both Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings had raised red flags when Jababeka announced the exchange.

Fitch said there was “material reduction in terms,” in part because the new debt featured a coupon with a step-up ranging from 7%-9% in annual increments of 50 basis points instead of a fixed cash-coupon.

S&P also warned the coupon structure of the new bonds wouldn’t sufficiently compensate participants. It lowered Jababeka’s credit rating to CC last month and flagged the potential for further cuts.

“The sustainability of Jababeka’s capital structure significantly depends on its ability to continuously increase its positive free operating cash flow post the exchange offer,” S&P wrote, adding it expected to cut the firm’s issuer rating to selective default upon completion of the exchange.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

