Indonesia Keeps Benchmark Rate Unchanged as Currency Rallies

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a second straight month amid a rebound in the currency and a slowdown in the global economy.

The seven-day reverse repurchase rate was left at 6 percent on Thursday, as predicted by all 26 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Governor Perry Warjiyo and his board had raised rates by a total of 175 basis points last year to fight a sell-off in emerging markets.

Key Insights

Bank Indonesia was one of the most aggressive central banks in Asia last year, tightening policy in the face of an emerging-market sell-off triggered by rising U.S. interest rates. A more cautious Federal Reserve and the BI’s proactive policy action have helped the rupiah rebound almost 7 percent against the dollar in the past three monthsWarjiyo had been signaling the central bank may be close to the end of its policy tightening cycle, telling lawmakers on Wednesday the benchmark rate was near its peakThe trade and current-account shortfalls remain a concern. The nation posted its worst-ever trade deficit last year, while the current-account shortfall ballooned to 3.4 percent of gross domestic product in the third quarter of 2018Inflation is subdued, easing to 3.1 percent in December to remain well within the central bank’s 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent target band

Get More

The government has warned of risks to its 5.3 percent growth target for 2019 amid a global slowdownThe nation will hold elections in April and President Joko Widodo currently holds a big lead over his challenger Prabowo Subianto

--With assistance from Manish Modi, Rieka Rahadiana and Ditas Lopez.

To contact the reporters on this story: Karlis Salna in Jakarta at ksalna@bloomberg.net;Tassia Sipahutar in Jakarta at ssipahutar@bloomberg.net;Viriya Singgih in Jakarta at vsinggih@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Karl Lester M. Yap

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.