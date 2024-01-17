Indonesia Keeps Key Rate Steady Ahead of Next Month’s Election

(Bloomberg) -- Bank Indonesia maintained its benchmark interest rate for a third straight month as policymakers remain watchful of the rupiah and inflation ahead of the presidential vote next month.

The central bank kept the BI-Rate steady at 6% on Wednesday, as expected by all 28 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. It follows earlier signals from policymakers that any rate cuts will be unlikely in the first half of this year, with the rupiah vulnerable to sell-offs in case of any uncertainty around the Federal Reserve’s easing path.

A weakening currency could worsen price pressures in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, which has had to ramp up rice imports by over 600% in 2023 amid droughts induced by the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Continuing supply disruptions due to dry weather along with rising demand from activities leading to the Feb. 14 election as well as the Muslim fasting season of Ramadan could stoke food costs. Volatile food inflation came in at a still-hot 6.73% in December. While the headline print has eased to 2.61%, that level is above the midpoint of BI’s 1.5%-3.5% inflation target for this year.

Faltering exports, dragged by lower commodity prices of coal and palm oil, also eroded the nation’s trade surplus last year by a third to $37 billion and removes a pillar of support for the rupiah. The rupiah traded at its weakest against the dollar in more than a month earlier Wednesday as Fed Governor Christopher Waller added to a chorus of officials pushing back on swift rate cuts in the US.

Bank Indonesia expects the Fed to ease rate in the second-half of this year, Governor Perry Warjiyo said at a briefing Wednesday. He said the central bank is confident that the rupiah will strengthen further going forward.

Indications that borrowing costs could stay higher for longer ups the risk of stifling Indonesia’s already tepid consumer spending and bank lending in a year of political transition. President Joko Widodo who’s overseen massive infrastructure investment and ramped up onshore processing of resources ends his two-term reign later this year.

The central bank retained its economic growth forecasts for 2023 and the current year at 4.5%-5.3% and 4.7%-5.5%, respectively.

Slowing economic growth has been a major talk point ahead of the February vote, as presidential candidates pledge to create more jobs, boost mineral processing and invest in infrastructure to spur expansion beyond the usual 5% trajectory.

--With assistance from Eko Listiyorini, Norman Harsono and Tomoko Sato.

