U.S. markets open in 7 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,126.50
    -11.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,469.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,224.25
    -77.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.80
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.21
    +3.54 (+4.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.80
    -17.40 (-0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.39 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    -0.0050 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2283
    -0.0049 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4380
    +0.6410 (+0.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,748.46
    -717.72 (-2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    607.55
    -6.66 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,184.72
    +143.24 (+0.51%)
     

Indonesia lowers VAT on electric vehicles to 1%

Reuters
·1 min read
Traffic jam during afternoon rush hour in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has lowered its value-add tax on battery-based electric vehicle sales to 1% from 11% to encourage the adoption of EVs, a government ministry said on Monday, amid efforts to attract investment into domestic production,

The incentive came into effect this month and will remain in place until the end of the year, the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime and Investment Affairs said in a statement.

A VAT cut was also applied to some electric buses, it said.

Indonesia is stepping up efforts to lure investment into domestic production of EV batteries and EVs to utilise its rich reserves of nickel, which is processed for battery production.

Officials have been trying to attract investment from electric car makers such as Tesla and China's BYD Auto.

South Korea's LG and Hyundai have already started constructing plants to assemble batteries and EVs in the Southeast Asian country.

Indonesia said last month it would allocate 7 trillion rupiah ($466.70 million) in state funds to subsidise electric motorcycle sales through 2024.

($1 = 14,999.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies)

Recommended Stories

  • Balaji Srinivasan’s $1M Bitcoin Bet Could Be Right, but I Hope He’s Wrong

    "Deutsche Bank share slide reignites worries among investors" – was the BBC headline when everything clicked. It added to the increasingly worrying set of events that have affected the global banking system over the past few weeks: another sign that we may be at the dawn of the Great Financial Crisis 2.0. Peter McCormack is the creator and host of the What Bitcoin Did podcast and chairman of the Real Bedford football club.

  • Tesla Shares 'Crash Test' Video Of Cybertruck, Provoking Amusing Response From Twitter: 'Just Like The Truck! It Never Arrives'

    More details on Tesla, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck continue to be released, with the company posting another video of its long-awaited vehicle. What Happened: On Saturday, Tesla’s Twitter account shared a video of a crash test of the Cybertruck. The 37-second clip shows a Cybertruck whizzing past a group of awestruck spectators gaping at it from behind windows. The vehicle is shown stopping short of crashing against the obstruction. The irony is that the crash, which is central to a crash t

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Breaks Out, But Deliveries Fall Short; BYD Reports Sales

    Tesla and BYD are the world's largest electric-vehicle makers. In 2022, BYD vehicle sales raced far past Tesla's. Among all-battery electric vehicles, or BEVs, Tesla still leads, though BYD is closing the gap. Tesla announced big price cuts in China and key Asian markets on Jan. 6, followed by sweeping discounts in the U.S. and Europe.

  • NIO, Li Auto, XPeng March Deliveries Gave Investors What They Want.

    March deliveries from the three Chinese EV makers fell within the companies' guided ranges. Combined deliveries were up month over month and year over year.

  • Tesla Deliveries Hit Record In Q1 But Miss Views Again; TSLA Stock Up 68% In 2023

    Tesla deliveries hit a record in Q1, but fell short of views yet again. Tesla stock is up 68% in 2023, breaking out into a buy zone Friday.

  • BYD Grew EV Sales 2.5 Times Faster Than Tesla In Q1

    Chinese electric vehicle maker, and Tesla competitor, BYD continues to post very impressive growth figures. Tesla investors can be both a little concerned and a little encouraged by BYD’s numbers. The March 2023 figures include 102,670 all battery electric vehicles and 103,419 plug-in hybrid models.

  • Tesla sales break records after Elon Musk slashes price

    Tesla sold a record number of cars in the first three months of the year after Elon Musk slashed prices in the face of growing competition from rivals.

  • Tesla Reports Uptick in Vehicle Deliveries After Price Cuts

    The company delivered around 36% more vehicles to customers in the first quarter than it did a year earlier.

  • He Saved His Father’s Rare Car From the Junkyard, and Built a Museum Around It

    Terry Gale’s Rambler Ranch honors unsung car and appliance brands, and was inspired by his father’s 1954 Nash Ambassador.

  • Volkswagen not planning new combustion engine Golf - Automobilwoche

    Volkswagen does not plan to develop a new combustion engine generation of its legendary Golf car, brand chief Thomas Schaefer told autos publication Automobilwoche on Sunday, marking the end of the line for a vehicle on sale since 1974. The Golf 8, currently in production, will be the last combustion engine version of the hatchback car, with one more series of updates expected next year. Volkswagen's decision not to invest in upgrading the Golf, for decades Europe's bestselling car, is a marker of the shift in investment by the carmaker from retooling combustion engines to bringing down the cost of electric vehicles.

  • UK travelers face hours-long waits for ferries to France

    British vacation travelers were stuck in hours-long lines as they tried to cross the English Channel on Saturday, with the Port of Dover in England blaming the delays on bad weather, heavy traffic and processing delays by French authorities. The port warned ferry passengers of severe delays and said it was “deeply frustrated” by the situation, which has become a regular feature of cross-channel travel since Britain’s exit from the European Union. Ferry operator DFDS said that due to the heavy traffic, it was offering a “shuttle service” that would put passengers on the next available ship as soon as they check in.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Biden’s Limited Options to Respond to OPEC+’s Surprise Oil Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+’s surprise move to cut 1 million barrels a day of oil production is poised to raise US fuel prices just as President Joe Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign. He has a limited range of options with which to respond.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Ou

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.