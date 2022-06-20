U.S. markets closed

Indonesia Over the Top Market to Hit $16.38 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in popularity of direct carrier billing in the OTT market, advent of high internet speed, surge in penetration of smartphones and their compatibility with OTT application coupled with economical charges of OTT services have boosted the growth of the Indonesia OTT market. The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market due to rise in demand for OTT service and growth in online communication services.

Portland, OR , June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, Indonesia over the top market was pegged at $870.35 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $16.38 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The rise in popularity of direct carrier billing in the OTT market, the advent of high internet speed, surge in penetration of smartphones and their compatibility with OTT applications coupled with economical charges of OTT services have boosted the growth of the Indonesia OTT market. However, piracy of digital streaming ecosystem and challenges in consumer engagement hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in focus to create local content, increase in subscriptions of OTT videos, and use of advanced technologies in OTT services would unlock new opportunities.

Download Report Sample (289 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6186

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic positively impacted the market due to the rise in demand for OTT service and growth in online communication services.

  • Due to lockdown restrictions, people used to spend more time at home, which increased the use of online platforms. Moreover, OTT platforms invested more in launching regional content.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Indonesia Over-The-Top market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6186

The report segments Indonesia over the top market on the basis of component, device type, content type, revenue model, user type, end-user, and region.

Based on components, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the market. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.3% from 2022 to 2031.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6186

On the basis of device type, the smartphones segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period. The report includes an analysis of other segments such as smart TVs, laptops, desktops, tablets, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and others.

Based on end-user, the media & entertainment segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market. Furthermore, the segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 35.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Indonesia over the top industry includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Amazon Prime Video, CatchPlay, Iflix, Mola TV, PT. Media Nusantara Citra Tbk. (MNC Media), Netflix Indonesia, PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel),, PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, Vidio.com, and Viu.

>> LIMITED-TIME OFFER << Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Premium Report

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


