U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,904.50
    -12.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,038.00
    -79.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,980.00
    -44.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.10
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.80
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,677.10
    -1.10 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.34
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0004
    -0.0024 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.29
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1446
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5140
    +0.2960 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,273.66
    +616.92 (+3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.06
    +13.23 (+3.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.78
    -1.90 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Indonesia passes much-anticipated data privacy law to put bad actors behind bars

Jagmeet Singh
·1 min read

Indonesia's parliament has introduced a data privacy law as its first motion months after encountering several breaches in the Southeast Asian country.

On Tuesday, the Indonesian legislators passed the personal data protection bill that had been deliberated for more than a year. With this law, data handlers could become liable for up to five years of jail for leaking or misusing private information. Individuals falsifying personal data for their gains could also be jailed for up to six years under the legislation.

Additionally, the law includes corporate fines that can be as high as 2% of the company's annual revenue in case of a data leak. Assets of the company leaking personal data could also be confiscated or auctioned off.

The new law comes following a number of data leaks and alleged breaches that have impacted not just individuals, but also various companies and the government in the country. Last year, a contact-tracing app leaked Indonesian President Joko Widodo's COVID vaccine records.

With the new move, Indonesia has become the fifth country in the Southeast Asian region to have specific legislation on personal data protection after Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.

Similar to Indonesia, India is facing regular incidents related to personal data security. The country, however, has yet to introduce legislation around personal data protection. Last month, it withdrew its anticipated personal data protection bill that drew the attention of tech giants.

India withdraws personal data bill that alarmed tech giants

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesia parliament passes long-awaited data protection bill

    Indonesia's parliament passed into law on Tuesday a personal data protection bill that includes corporate fines and up to six years imprisonment for those found to have mishandled data in the world's fourth most populous country. The bill's passage comes after a series of data leaks and probes into alleged breaches at government firms and institutions in Indonesia, from a state insurer, telecoms company and public utility to a contact-tracing COVID-19 app that revealed President Joko Widodo's vaccine records. Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the bill, which authorises the president to form an oversight body to fine data handlers for breaching rules on distributing or gathering personal data.

  • Germany's blanket data retention law is illegal, EU top court says

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Germany's general data retention law violates EU law, Europe's top court ruled on Tuesday, dealing a blow to member states banking on blanket data collection to fight crime and safeguard national security. The law may only be applied in circumstances where there is a serious threat to national security defined under very strict terms, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) said. Governments argue that access to data, especially that collected by telecoms operators, can help prevent such incidents, while operators and civil rights activists oppose such access.

  • Jokowi’s Popularity Drops Over Fuel Price Hikes in Indonesia

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo’s popularity took a hit after his decision to increase fuel prices raised public discontentment over surging living costs, according to the latest opinion poll. His approval rating fell by 10 percentage points to 62.6% from 72.3% in August, based on Indikator Politik’s survey of 1,200 people conducted Sept. 5-10. That’s his lowest rating since May, according to the pollster, when there were similar concerns over soaring prices of cooking oil and o

  • Man accused of trying to sexually assault teen girl at Whittier grocery store

    A man is in custody after he was accused of following a teen girl inside a Whittier grocery store and allegedly trying to sexually assault her.

  • Social Security may only pay 80% of its dues by 2035 — here's how that affects your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • Why does the Fed raise interest rates? And how do those hikes slow inflation?

    The Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point this week to try to to stem inflation. How do interest rate hikes work?

  • Germany Closes In on Deal to Nationalize Gas Giant Uniper

    (Bloomberg) -- The German government is closing in on an agreement to nationalize gas giant Uniper SE, as Berlin moves to stave off a collapse of the country’s energy sector.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock

  • FDA advisory committee to review three cancer drugs this week

    A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet this week to discuss three cancer therapies. The Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee is set to meet Wednesday to vote whether the benefits of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s treatment of patients with certain types of non-small cell lung cancer outweigh the risks. The same day the committee is also set to discuss Pepaxto, Oncopeptides AB' investigational multiple myeloma treatment that received an accelerated approval in early 2021.

  • Furious Texas Sheriff Announces Criminal Investigation Into Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Flights

    FacebookAuthorities have confirmed they are opening a criminal investigation into the individuals who “lured” approximately 50 migrants from the migrant resource center in San Antonio to be flown to Martha’s Vineyard at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request.Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed the investigation during a press conference Monday “to clear the air for everyone,” alleging that 48 migrants were “lured under false pretenses” to stay at a hotel for a couple of days, shuttled to a

  • One of Putin's biggest supporters in Europe might get cut off by the European Union

    Viktor Orbán has been Putin's inside man in the EU. But the EU is trying to cut him out now.

  • Ukraine Forces Take Control of Key River Bank, Extending Advance in East

    Ukrainian forces said they now control the eastern bank of the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, while Russia continues to launch attacks against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine following its military setbacks in the country’s east.

  • Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism' after strike near plant

    A Russian missile blasted a crater close to a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Monday, damaging nearby industrial equipment but not hitting its three reactors. Ukrainian authorities denounced the move as an act of “nuclear terrorism.”

  • Elon Musk Proposes Starlink Access in Iran as Protests Spread

    The founder of SpaceX said on Twitter he would seek an exemption to U.S. sanctions on Iran for his satellite-internet system.

  • Big U.S. bank CEOs to be grilled by Congress on consumer, social issues

    The chief executives of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and other major U.S. retail banks will be grilled this week by lawmakers on a slew of issues, from the state of the economy to their stances on hot-button issues including abortion and fossil-fuel lending. Payments fraud, boosting diversity, mergers and access to bank branches, are also expected to feature when the CEOs appear before the House Financial Services Committee and Senate Banking Committees on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, according bank officials, congressional aides and lobbyists. The line-up includes the CEOs of the four largest U.S. banks: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, Bank of America's Brian Moynihan, Citi's Jane Fraser and Wells Fargo's Charles Scharf.

  • Why is inflation still so high right now, and when can we expect it to finally stop?

    Americans are still seeing rising prices almost everywhere they look, with some sectors are being hit harder than others.

  • Judge denies U.S. bid to stop UnitedHealth plan to buy Change

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday denied the Justice Department's bid to stop UnitedHealth Group from buying Change Healthcare, in a blow to the U.S. administration's tougher enforcement of antitrust issues. The Justice Department had filed a lawsuit in February aimed at stopping the $8 billion acquisition, saying the deal would give the largest U.S. health insurer access to its competitors' data and ultimately push up healthcare costs. The department's top antitrust official, Jonathan Kanter, said they are "reviewing the opinion closely to evaluate next steps".

  • Ukrainian forces strike 4 areas where Russian troops were concentrated Operational Command Pivden (South)

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 02:30 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have struck several areas where Russian forces were concentrated in Southern Ukraine, killing 90 Russian soldiers and destroying their military equipment.

  • Fed’s Third Straight 0.75-Point Interest-Rate Rise Is Anticipated

    The central bank is also expected on Wednesday to signal plans to raise and hold its benchmark rate above 4% in the coming months.

  • 3 takeaways from the latest Putin-Xi meeting

    Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping met earlier this week in Uzbekistan to discuss their budding geopolitical alliance. Here are three notable developments that came from the meeting:

  • Liz Truss says she is ‘hugely honoured’ to have met Queen Elizabeth II in ‘one of her last acts’

    Liz Truss said she was “hugely honoured” to have been invited to form a government by Queen Elizabeth II as almost the final act of her long reign.