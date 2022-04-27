Indonesia Retail Market: 2.45% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Expansion of the Retail Landscape in Indonesia is a Key Drivers | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indonesia Retail Market Share is expected to increase by USD 37.32 billion from 2020 to 2025 at an accelerated CAGR of 4%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Indonesia Retail Market by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Segmentation by Raw Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Out-of-Scope:

Download Sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Indonesia Retail Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (food & beverages, electrical & electronics, apparel & footwear, home improvement & household products, and others) and Distribution channel (offline and online)

Key Companies- CT Corp., PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Multipolar Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, and PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk among others

Driver- Expansion of the retail landscape in Indonesia to drive the market

Challenge- Underdeveloped infrastructure to hamper the market growth

Download Sample: for more additional information about the Indonesia Retail Market

Vendor Insights-

The Indonesia retail market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

CT Corp.- The company operates retail stores under the brand name Transvision.

PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk- The company runs its business under Cellular phones and tablets, Operator product, Computer and other electronic devices, and Accessories and others segments. The company operates retail stores under the brand name Erafone.

PT Hero Supermarket Tbk- The company operates retail stores under the brand names such as Hero Supermarket, Guardian, and Giant Extra.

Story continues

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Indonesia Retail Market Driver:

Indonesia Retail Market Challenge:

Download sample report to find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Online Travel Booking Platform Market by Booking Platform, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The online travel booking platform market share is expected to increase by USD 943.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.64%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Online Retail Market in the US by Product and Device - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The online retail market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 460.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.64%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Indonesia Retail Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 37.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.45 Regional analysis Indonesia Performing market contribution Indonesia at 100% Key consumer countries Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CT Corp., PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Multipolar Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, and PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Fiver forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Home improvement and household products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CT Corp.

PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk

PT Hero Supermarket Tbk

PT Lion Super Indo

PT Multipolar Tbk

PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk

PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk

PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama

PT. Indomarco Prismatama

PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indonesia-retail-market-2-45-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--expansion-of-the-retail-landscape-in-indonesia-is-a-key-drivers--technavio-301532185.html

SOURCE Technavio