Indonesia Retail Market: 2.45% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Expansion of the Retail Landscape in Indonesia is a Key Drivers | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indonesia Retail Market Share is expected to increase by USD 37.32 billion from 2020 to 2025 at an accelerated CAGR of 4%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by Raw Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
In-Scope:
Out-of-Scope:
Download Sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments
Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Indonesia Retail Market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Operations
Outbound logistics
Marketing and sales
Service
Support activities
Innovation
Highlights-
Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (food & beverages, electrical & electronics, apparel & footwear, home improvement & household products, and others) and Distribution channel (offline and online)
Key Companies- CT Corp., PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Multipolar Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, and PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk among others
Driver- Expansion of the retail landscape in Indonesia to drive the market
Challenge- Underdeveloped infrastructure to hamper the market growth
Download Sample: for more additional information about the Indonesia Retail Market
Vendor Insights-
The Indonesia retail market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
CT Corp.- The company operates retail stores under the brand name Transvision.
PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk- The company runs its business under Cellular phones and tablets, Operator product, Computer and other electronic devices, and Accessories and others segments. The company operates retail stores under the brand name Erafone.
PT Hero Supermarket Tbk- The company operates retail stores under the brand names such as Hero Supermarket, Guardian, and Giant Extra.
Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.
Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-
Indonesia Retail Market Driver:
Indonesia Retail Market Challenge:
Download sample report to find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges
Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you.
Here are Some Similar Topics-
Online Travel Booking Platform Market by Booking Platform, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The online travel booking platform market share is expected to increase by USD 943.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.64%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report
Online Retail Market in the US by Product and Device - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The online retail market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 460.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.64%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report
Indonesia Retail Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 37.32 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.45
Regional analysis
Indonesia
Performing market contribution
Indonesia at 100%
Key consumer countries
Indonesia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
CT Corp., PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Multipolar Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, and PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Fiver forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Home improvement and household products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Overview
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
CT Corp.
PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk
PT Hero Supermarket Tbk
PT Lion Super Indo
PT Multipolar Tbk
PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk
PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk
PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama
PT. Indomarco Prismatama
PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indonesia-retail-market-2-45-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--expansion-of-the-retail-landscape-in-indonesia-is-a-key-drivers--technavio-301532185.html
SOURCE Technavio