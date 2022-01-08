Indonesia Retail Market to grow at a CAGR of 4% by 2025|Evolving Opportunities with CT Corp., PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk & PT Hero Supermarket Tbk |17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the Indonesia Retail Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, drivers, trends, challenges, and the market growth across various regions. The Indonesia retail market share growth by the food and beverages segment will be significant for revenue generation. The food and beverage industry in Indonesia is experiencing growth due to an upward trend in the prices of commodities, which has led to an increase in the purchasing power of people in regions such as Sumatra and Kalimantan that produce the commodities. Also, Indonesia is experiencing a growing interest of consumers in imported goods, especially processed foods, which is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The Indonesia retail market value is set to grow by USD 37.32 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4% as per the latest report by Technavio.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the expansion of the retail landscape and growth in e-commerce. However, underdeveloped infrastructure is hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The Indonesia retail market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
Company Profiles
The Indonesia retail market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.Some of the companies covered in this report are CT Corp., PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Multipolar Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, and PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, etc.
Few companies with key offerings
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
CT Corp. - The company operates retail stores under the brand name Transvision.
PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk - The company operates retail stores under the brand name Erafone.
PT Hero Supermarket Tbk - The company operates retail stores under the brand names such as Hero Supermarket, Guardian, and Giant Extra.
PT Lion Super Indo - The company operates retail stores under the brand name Super Indo.
PT Multipolar Tbk - The company operates retail stores under the brand names Matahari Putra Prima and Matahari Department Store.
The Indonesia retail market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the Indonesia retail market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By Product, the market is classified into food & beverages, electrical & electronics, apparel & footwear, home improvement & household products, and others.
By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online.
Indonesia Retail Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 37.32 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.45
Regional analysis
Indonesia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
CT Corp., PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Multipolar Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, and PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
